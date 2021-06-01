University of Hawaii posts job applications for recent head coaching vacancies

The University of Hawaii at Manoa has officially posted its two most recent job openings.

As of Tuesday, the school is now looking for a new head coach for both its baseball and men’s golf programs.

After the contracts of former ‘Bows baseball coach Mike Trapasso and men’s golf coach Ronn Miyashiro expired following their respective seasons, the school chose not to renew the tenures of each.

The link for the baseball head coaching job can be found here, while the posting for the men’s golf head coaching job can be found here.