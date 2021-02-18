University of Hawai’i pitcher Aaron Davenport named Preseason All-American by National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association

University of Hawai’i sophomore pitcher Aaron Davenport was named to the Preseason All-American third team by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Wednesday.

Davenport is coming off a career-best year, going 4-0 on the season in which the right-handed pitcher controlled the zone and limited opposing batters to a .266 average. The sophomore had arguably his best pitching performance ever when the right hander did not allow a run in 6.0 innings of work at then-No. 2 Vanderbilt, in Nashville. Davenport sent Commodore after Commodore back to the dugout shaking their heads with his change up and fastball moving all over the zone, striking out six batters in the outing.

The Duvall, Washington native followed up his 6.0 innings of work against Vanderbilt with 7.0 innings and nine strikeouts against Oregon the following weekend.

Davenport finished the year with four straight outings of 6.0-plus innings of work and never allowed more than two earned runs in an outing.

Davenport and the Rainbow Warriors begin their 2021 season with a three-game series at Arizona State, Feb. 26-27.