University of Hawai’i name 2021 football captains

Rainbow Warriors announced three captains for the upcoming 2021 football season. Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, linebacker Darius Muasau, and defensive back Khoury Bethley will serves as the core of the team’s leadership group. Head coach Todd Graham said today that the captains are picked by the players. He and the coaches have no votes.

“We had three consensus captains who just about everybody on our team voted for Chevan, Darius, and Khoury. I just let the players, it’s their team. I don’t have a vote. The coached don’t have a vote. I was just really impressed by how thoughtful they were, cause usually, it’s just the best players get all the votes. That wasn’t it. It was the guys they voted for were the discipline guys, were the guys that come out everyday and demonstrate that,” Graham told reporters after Tuesday’s practice.

Mililani product, Darius Muasau , was already undoubtedly the leader of the ‘Bows War Dog defense but the ‘C’ elevates his status even more. He was simply all over the field last season. The junior ranked fifth nationally in tackles per game (11.8) while also leading the team in in team in tackles-for-loss (9.5) sacks (4.5), and quarterback hurries (7). He was one of just two UH players in the last nine seasons to hit the century mark in season tackles (104) and he amazingly did it during an abbreviated nine-game season.

“It means a lot to me. I take a lot of pride in that, being able to be selected captain by my own peers, my own teammates. Just to earn their respect and their trust from my teammates really means a lot to me,” Muasau says, “I know I won’t be complacent with that. I know I have to earn their respect everyday, so I know I still have to work. The captain is just a name for me, just to represent my team, but I’m still going to come out 100 percent everyday.”



The scary prospect for UH opponents is that he’s just getting started. “We’re expecting an even bigger year from him,” Yoro said. “He had a great off season. He put on really good lean body weight. He’s explosive, he’s faster, he has a better understanding of what we’re doing defensively. As long as he continues to do the things that have gotten him to this point so far, the sky’s the limit on what he can do.”

The maestro of that offense will once again be Chevan Cordeiro . Entering his fourth year in the program, Cordeiro is firmly entrenched as QB No. 1 for the Rainbow Warriors. The 2020 season marked his first as a full-time starter and he showed his worth, taking nearly every single snap during the year.

Cordeiro is as much a threat with his legs than his arm. Last year he was the first quarterback to lead UH in rushing since Michael Carter in 1991 with 483 yards. He ranked second in the Mountain West in rushing touchdowns (7) and had three of the longest runs from scrimmage for UH, including a pair of 54-yard dashes at Fresno State and versus UNLV.



“Chevan is very versatile,” Bo Graham says. “He can beat you in a lot different ways and we’re building an offense that’s friendly to his skill set.”

This is now Khoury Bethley‘s second year as a captain. No one can question the productivity Bethley who has accumulated 193 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss one and 13 passes defended in 38 career games. What’s also undeniable is his leadership. He was chosen as the player to “break the rock” at the conclusion of summer workouts.

“I think it’s just a huge testimony to my work ethic. Coming into this offseason, that was one of my goals to be a better leader on and off the field. Set the tone in workout and lifts and practices, but it’s definitely great knowing that my teammates have my back and I got theirs. Just going to be ready to roll and set the tone against UCLA.” Bethley says.

“He’s a guy who’s really stepped up as a leader, not just in the secondary but for the entire defense,” Trent Figg says.

Rainbow Warriors open their season on national TV against UCLA. Kick-off is set for 9:30 am Hawai’i time.