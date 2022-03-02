For the second time in as many meetings, UC San Diego snapped a lengthy winning streak for the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team as the Tritons upset UH to open Big West Conference play in La Jolla on Wednesday.

The third-ranked Rainbow Warriors fell in five sets, 25-22, 25-23, 25-27, 18-25, 15-9 which ended a 9 match winning streak.

The Tritons, who entered the match ranked 10th forced UH to hit below .200 in both of the first two matches and after dropping back-to-back sets to force a fifth and decisive set, responded by hitting over .900 in the frame.

Ryan Ka and Kyle McCauley both recorded 19 kills for UCSD, while Guilherme Voss had 9 kills and 8 blocks for UH. Jakob Thelle added 41 assists, eight digs, and two aces but ultimately it was not enough to overcome the 22 attack errors for the defending national champions.

The Rainbow Warriors are now 13-3 overall, 0-1 in the Big West. The Tritons improve to 9-6, 2-1 in the conference.

The two teams will close out the series on Friday at 5:00 pm HST in La Jolla, the match will be streamed on ESPN+.