University of Hawai’i men’s basketball signs three players on signing day

University of Hawai’i men’s basketball head coach Eran Ganot announced the addition of three Rainbow Warriors to the 2021-22 roster on Wednesday’s National Letter of Intent Signing Day.

Division I transfers Jerome Desrosiers (Princeton) and Juan Munoz (Longwood) as well as Wisconsin prep standout Brock Heffner have each signed commitments to join the ‘Bows next season. The Rainbow Warriors have three remaining scholarships for the class.



Jerome Desrosiers | 6-7 | 230 | Forward | Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, Canada | Princeton

Played three seasons at Princeton University.

Appeared in 82 career games for the Tigers with 29 starts.

Averaged 5.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in his career.

Shot 37 percent on threes (89-of-238) and 78 percent (52-of-67) on free throws.

Did not play in 2020-21 due to the Ivy League canceling its season.

In his last season of competition as a junior in 2019-20, played in 27 games, hitting 45.5 percent of his shots, including 37.5 percent from behind the arc.

Prior to Princeton was a member of the Canadian U17 team and was a 2017 McDonald’s All-American nominee at Northfield Mt. Hermon Prep School in Massachusetts.

Scheduled to graduate from Princeton in May with a degree in anthropology.

Ganot on Desrosiers: “Jerome is a terrific shooter and rebounder who’s enjoyed success at a well-established program at Princeton. He brings leadership, toughness, and an experienced voice as a grad transfer. He’s a tireless worker and he’ll come in hungry to elevate our team. We’re extremely excited for him and we know he’ll be a valued member of the Hawai’I community.”





Brock Heffner | 6-7 | 215 lb | Forward | Grafton, Wisc. | Grafton HS

Played three seasons for Grafton High School in Wisconsin.

A two-time all-conference pick for the Black Hawks.

Averaged a team-high 21.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game as senior.

Shot 53.4 percent from the floor and 34.7 percent on threes.

Was named to the North Shore Conference’s first team as a senior.

Tallied 10 double-doubles on the season.

Named to the all-conference second team as a junior after averaging 17.1 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Scored 20-plus points in nine games, including a season-high 29-points twice.

Shot 58.9 percent overall and was 13-of-29 (44.8%) from three-point range

Ganot on Heffner: “Brock is a very promising high school talent. He possesses all of the qualities important to us when identifying and recruiting a stretch-4 man. He’s been well coached, has a high basketball IQ, is tough and is extremely competitive. We’re excited to welcome him to our UH family and we can’t wait to get to work with him.”





Juan Munoz | 6-0 | 170 lb | Guard | Morrisville, N.C. | Longwood University



Spent five years at Longwood University in Farmville, Va.

A two-year starter for the Lancers out of the Big South Conference.

Appeared in 86 career games over the course of three seasons and averaged 9.9 points while shooting 38.4 percent on three-pointers and 80.4 percent from the line.

Named to the all-Big South second team in 2020-21 after averaging a team-best 13.0 points and 2.9 assists per game.

Also led the team in three-pointers made (73) and steals (35).

Helped the Lancers to a school-record 10 wins in the Big South and just the program’s second postseason invite in the Division I era with an appearance in the 2021 College Basketball Invitational (CBI).

Averaged a team-best 10.8 points as a sophomore in 2019-20 and led the team in three-point percentage (.432; 38-of-88) as a redshirt freshman.

Prior to Longwood, was a four-time all-conference and three-time all-district player for Panther Creek High School in Cary, N.C.

Was ranked as the No. 6 point guard in North Carolina and a top-100 point guard in the nation by ESPN.com.

Earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Longwood in the spring of 2020 and is currently pursuing his master’s of business administration.

Ganot on Munoz: “We’re thrilled to add Juan to our program. He brings maturity, all-league credentials and a wealth of experience at the guard position. He’s a talented scorer, a great shooter and plays the game the right way. He’ll represent Hawai’i basketball at the highest level.”