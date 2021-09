The Hawaii band performs during the first half of a second-round men’s college basketball game against Maryland in the NCAA Tournament in Spokane, Wash., Sunday, March 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

The University of Hawaii marching band will be permitted to attend Saturday’s home football game against San Jose State.

Although fans are not permitted to attend, Saturday will mark the first time people other than players, coaches, media and essential workers have attended a UH home football game.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Kickoff between the ‘Bows and Spartans is set for 6:30 p.m. The game will also be televised nationally on FS1.