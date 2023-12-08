The University of Hawaii has awarded former Rainbow Wahine head volleyball coach Dave Shoji an honorary doctorate degree.

Shoji was the University of Hawaii women’s head volleyball coach from 1975 to 2016, going 1107-185-1 in his career at the helm, winning four national championships.

“Wow, never expected this, I was a terrible student, but thanks UH, I was happy to represent our state and university,” Shoji said on his X account on Friday.

Former UH-Manoa athletics director David Matlin, former Honolulu Advertiser and Honolulu Star-Advertiser sportswriter Ann Miller and former UH volleyball player and coach Kari Ambrozich submitted letters of support for Shoji in receiving the honor.

On Friday, Shoji was awarded a honorary doctorate of humane letters degree.