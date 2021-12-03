University of Hawai’i football team officially accepts 2021 EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl invitation

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i football team has accepted an invitation to play in the 2021 EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl where they will meet the University of Memphis of the American Athletic Conference.



Kick-off is 3:00 p.m., on Christmas Eve at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.



Representing the Mountain West, the Rainbow Warriors (6-7) are bowl bound for a program-record fourth consecutive season and fifth time in the last six years. UH will be making its 10th appearance in the Hawai’i Bowl where they hold a 5-4 record, most recently capturing the 2019 title after a thrilling win over BYU.



Overall, this year marks UH’s 15th all-time bowl appearance and second straight under head coach Todd Graham , who led the Warriors to a New Mexico Bowl victory last season. Graham will coach in his 11th bowl game in 14seasons as an FBS head coach. He has directed all five of his programs to bowl appearances and sports a 6-4 bowl record.



“Excited to be in a bowl game and play on our home field and in front of our fans once again,” Graham said. “I’m so happy for our seniors to be able to compete in a bowl game for the fourth time. And we’ll have an opportunity to play a very good Memphis team and Coach Silverfield, who previously coached under me. It will be a great challenge for our team.”

UH and Memphis will meet for the first time on the football field. The Tigers (6-6) became bowl eligible for the eighth consecutive season after a 33-28 win over Tulane to close out the regular season. Memphis finished in a tie for seventh place in the AAC under head coach Ryan Silverfield, who is in his second full season at the school.



Hawai’i is among a record eight Mountain West teams who will compete in a bowl game this season.



Tickets for the 2021 EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl are currently on sale at etickethawaii.com or at the UH Ticket Office (Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. HST). All attendees must either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative test and download the LumiSight UH app where they will upload their vaccination card/test results and complete the daily health check-in. Anyone entering the state of Hawai’i must adhere to the state’s Safe Travels program. Click here for more information about Safe Travels Hawai’i.