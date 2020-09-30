University of Hawai’i football suspends practice after four team members test positive for COVID-19

All University of Hawaiʻi team activities at the UH Mānoa athletics complex on lower campus have been suspended for the remainder of the day, Wednesday, September 30. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution after COVID-19 tests for four football student-athletes came back positive this morning. All four, who are asymptomatic, are now in isolation and are being cared for by the university. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health has been notified, and the contact tracing process is underway.

The impacted areas are closed and will then be cleaned and disinfected, according to Centerʻs Disease Control and Prevention and university COVID-19 guidelines. The pause covers all student-athletes who are currently coming to campus and the employees who may have come into close contact with them.

All of the student-athletes and employees who come to campus are screened for symptoms and exposure daily and follow all campus guidelines including wearing masks and practicing safe social distancing.

More than 140 student-athletes and staff were tested Tuesday, September 29, as part of the department’s weekly testing program. All of the test results are expected by the end of the day. An update on the situation, including the resumption of team activities, will be provided by early Thursday morning, if not sooner.