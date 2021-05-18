University of Hawai’i Football releases first renderings of retrofitted Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex for 2021 season

There are new architectural renderings of the University of Hawaiʻi football team’s new home field on the UH Mānoa campus where the Rainbow Warriors will play their next three seasons.

The renderings of a retrofitted Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex show additional grandstands that will expand capacity from 3,500 to about 9,000 seats, along with the press boxes, hospitality suites and aerial views.

The first game scheduled at Ching Field is September 4 versus Portland State University, the first of six home games scheduled in 2021. The Rainbow Warriors have seven home games scheduled in each of the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Retrofitted Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex renderings released

The university is fast-tracking the $8.3 million project after being notified in December 2020 that Aloha Stadium, the Rainbow Warriors’ home field since 1975, would not be available for fans the next three years. The UH Foundation launched a fundraising campaign on April 12 to help cover the unexpected cost of the project. The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation answered the call, donating $1.5 million to help fund the retrofit.

Season ticket information will be sent to season ticket holders in the next few days.