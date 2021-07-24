University of Hawai’i football players give back to keiki at 1st annual Ko’olaupoko Football Camp on final Saturday before fall camp begins

Seven Rainbow Warriors football players chose to coach up the next generation of Hawai’i football players at Ko’olaupoko Youth Football Eastside Camp on final Saturday before official practices begin.

With fall camp starting in 6 days, Several @HawaiiFootball players used their final free Saturday before official practices to give back to the keiki on the east side of #Oahu at the 1st Ko'olaupoko Youth Camp #GoBows

📝👉🏽https://t.co/RxdLcEIGQY ▪️ @HawaiiAthletics @CoachYoro pic.twitter.com/8e39diUrTX — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) July 25, 2021

Chevan Cordeiro, Isaiah Tufaga, Grey Ihu, Kauka Umiamaka, Ra Elkington, and fresh from the Moutain West Conference’s 2-day media event in Las Vegas, Calvin Turner Jr volunteered their time to share knowledge and bring smiles to 50 kids from the east side of O’ahu.

“It’s always important to give back to the kids because I was once that little kid looking up to guys like Manti Te’o, Al Afalava, all those guys. They came back,” Tufaga told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida, “They gave back to the community and I think that it’s important for us as older guys to give back to these young kids.”

“The most important thing for them is one, school, focus on school. And two in order to play sports it’s just to have fun. If you lose fun, I mean, it shouldn’t be boring. So most importantly have fun on the field and get better. They know it. That’s what we do. We try to make them smile and spread knowledge to them,” Chevan Cordeiro added.

Ko’olaupoko Camp Director and Saint Louis graduate Gabe Amey says the camp was setup to get the youngsters outdoors and interact with others their age through the game of football.

“Really appreciate some of these UH players coming out, seeing the smile on these kids faces. They started to glow and maybe it’s a little flicker in their brain that ‘hey maybe I can play football’ or maybe ‘I want to play football’ or whatever sport they play. It’s just a way for them to get out, get active and feel inspired really,” Amey said.

Fall camp for the University of Hawai’i football program begins Friday, July 30th.