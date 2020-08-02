University of Hawai’i Football player who was held out from workouts for precautionary reasons tests positive for COVID-19, Training Camp delayed until Tuesday

A University of Hawaiʻi student-athlete who plays for the football team tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, August 1. The student-athlete was held out of practice and in self isolation since first reporting symptoms last week during the team’s mandatory, daily health check-in. The student-athlete is being monitored by the UH medical staff and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health has been notified and everyone who came into close contact is being instructed to self quarantine and monitor for symptoms. That includes the limited number of individuals who the student-athlete came into contact with at his off campus residence.

No further details can be shared as the privacy of the individuals involved must be respected. The university is following all privacy and confidentiality laws, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).



The start of UH football fall camp, scheduled to begin tomorrow, Monday, August 3, has been postponed till Tuesday, August 4. All 116 student-athletes scheduled to participate in fall camp had already tested negative in the first round of “surveillance” testing in late July. The team and coaching staff have started NCAA recommended, weekly testing for the virus and continue to participate in daily, mandatory health screening.