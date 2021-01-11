University of Hawai’i Football moving forward with plans to play on campus at Ching Athletics Complex in 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawai’i Athletics Department is moving forward with plans to host football games, on the Mānoa campus, at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex beginning with the upcoming season.

The Athletics Department is working with the UH-Mānoa Office of Project Delivery to design plans tat would increase the seating capacity; replace the existing turf, install a new scoreboard and speaker system; upgrade the press box; and other amenities needed to host Division I college football games.



“The recent announcement regarding the limitations of Aloha Stadium – home of our Rainbow Warrior football team for more than 40 years – has created an opportunity,” Athletics Director David Matlin said. “We are committed to transforming the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex into a viable venue for our football team to play home games for at least the next three years. There is a lot of work and collaboration to be done, including with the City & County and our neighbors, but we are extremely excited about this opportunity and see enormous potential in playing on-campus for the first time in our history. Our goal is to offer a more intimate experience for our fans and a direct path for our student body to engage and create a true college football atmosphere.”



For nearly a century, UH played home games at two venues – Aloha Stadium in Hālawa (1975-2019) and Honolulu Stadium in Mō’ili’ili (1926-74). Prior to Honolulu Stadium, Hawai’i played at various sites including Punahou’s Alexander Field and Mō’ili’ili Field.



The Athletics Department’s goal is to complete the project in time for the 2021 season opener against Portland State on September 4. The 2021 season includes six home games.



Other details are still being developed such as ticketing, parking, concessions, etc., and once finalized, will be shared through UH’s official newsletter (H-Mail), website (hawaiiathletics.com), social media, and other media partners.