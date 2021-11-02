University of Hawai’i football hosts San Diego State with first full capacity crowd at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

HONOLULU – For the first time since moving into Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, the University of Hawai’i football team will play in front of a full house as the Rainbow Warriors host San Diego State, Saturday, Nov. 6 in a nationally televised game on FS1. Kick-off is 5:00 p.m. Due to state and county restrictions, UH was unable to host spectators at Ching Complex for the first three games of the season and only a limited number at its most recent game two weeks ago. Tickets can be purchased here.

HAWAI’I (4-5, 1-3 Mountain West) vs. SAN DIEGO STATE (7-1, 3-1 MW) Date | Time Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 | 5:00 p.m. HT Location | Stadium Honolulu, O’ahu | Clarence T.C. Ching Complex (9,000) Television FS1. Dan Hellie (play-by-play) and Robert Smith (analyst). Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play), John Veneri (analyst) and Mark Veneri (sideline). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Chris Hart, Gary Dickman, and Arnold Martinez hosts “The New Countdown To Kickoff” at 3:00 p.m. HT. Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | San Diego State | Mountain West (PDF) Digital Program Rainbow Warriors Weekly Social Media @HawaiiFootball | #HawaiiFB | @RainbowWarriorsFootball | Facebook

HEAD COACH TODD GRAHAM

Overall record: 104-70 (14th season)

At Hawai’i: 9-9 (2nd season)

SERIES VS SAN DIEGO STATE

Series Information: San Diego State leads 21-12-2

In Honolulu: San Diego State leads 11-7-2

GAME STORYLINES

Saturday’s game will mark UH’s first home game with a maximum capacity crowd of 100% since the start of the pandemic. Two weeks ago, a maximum 1,000 spectators were allowed inside 9,000-seat Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

The match-up is the 36th meeting between the teams with San Diego State holding a 21-12-2 advantage. The Aztecs have won 16 of the last 20 in the series.

SDSU leads 11-7-2 in games played in Honolulu however UH won the last meeting in 2019, 14-11, which clinched the West Division title.

Hawai’i’s win in 2018, snapped a six-game losing streak in the series. UH won back-to-back games in the series in 2018 and ’19.

The teams have met every year since 2012 as members of the Mountain West, which the Aztecs have won seven of the nine match-ups.

UH (4-5, 1-3 MW) dropped its fourth road game of the season last week following a 51-31 loss to Utah State in Logan, Utah.

The Aztecs (7-1, 3-1 MW) suffered their first loss and slipped out of the top spot in the West Division after a 30-20 home loss to Fresno State last Saturday. Entering the game, SDSU was ranked No. 21 in Associated Press poll.

UH is 3-1 at home this season with its only loss a 17-13 defeat to San Jose State. SDSU is 3-0 on the road, including back-to-back one-score Mountain West wins at SJSU (2OT) and Air Force.

SDSU’s defense ranks 12th nationally, allowing only 17.5 points and 304.9 yards of total offense per game.

UH has rushed for 200+ yards four times this season, all resulting in wins, including three times at home. Under head coach Todd Graham , the Warriors are 6-0 when eclipsing 200+ rushing yards in a game.

, the Warriors are 6-0 when eclipsing 200+ rushing yards in a game. UH has out-scored its opponents 55-10 in the first quarter in its four home games, compared to being out-scored 65-20 in the first quarter on the road.

In the last three games, UH has a combined six touchdowns of 60 yards or longer, including three defensive TDs.

UH quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is 64 rushing yards away from 1,000 in his career. When he reaches that mark, he will become just the third UH signal caller joining Michael Carter and Glenn Freitas to reach that mark.

is 64 rushing yards away from 1,000 in his career. When he reaches that mark, he will become just the third UH signal caller joining Michael Carter and Glenn Freitas to reach that mark. UH placekicker Matthew Shipley has a streak of 10 straight field goals made and is 11-of-12 on the season. The sophomore connected on a career-long 49 yarder last week versus Utah State.

PROMOTIONS

Raising Cane’s is the game sponsor of “Military Night“. On-field presentations and Videoboard commemorations will be featured throughout the game honoring the military. The UH football team will don special Adidas uniforms dedicated to the 1941 University of Hawai’i team who went 8-1 during their season and all those lost in the events at Pearl Harbor 80 years ago. The BowZone, presented by Hawaiian Tel FCU, will be open from 3 p.m. on the ground and concourse levels in the Les Murakami Stadium.