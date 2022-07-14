The Rainbow Warriors enter the field with Hugh Nelson carrying the American flag & Alema Kapoi carrying the Hawaii State flag // Hawaii Athletics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Mountain West announced its new football schedule rotation for the 2023, 2024, and 2025 seasons. Last month, the conference announced the elimination of the two-division format.

The new three-year rotation ensures the Rainbow Warriors will play the 11 other Mountain West teams at least twice during that span including San Diego State and UNLV, whom UH will meet all three years.

The new format was created based on work of a subcommittee of MW athletics directors. It guarantees each team will play two guaranteed opponents annually and face six other conference teams. During the cycle, each team will face nine of the 11 opponents at least twice, once at home and once on the road, and two opponents in each of the three years. The top two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will compete in the MW Football Championship Game on Dec. 2, 2023.

The upcoming 2022 season will be the final year of the two-division format, which was created in 2013.

Future MW Opponents

2023

Home: Air Force, Colorado State, San Diego State, San Jose State

Away: Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Wyoming

2024

Home: Boise State, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV

Away: Air Force, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State

2025

Home: Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State, Wyoming

Away: Boise State, Colorado State, San Jose State, UNLV

Notes:

– UH will not face Fresno State in 2023, which will snap a streak of 31 consecutive years played

– UH will play all four of its rivalry trophy opponents in the same year in 2023 – Air Force (Kuter Trophy), San Jose State (Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy), UNLV (Island Showdown Trophy), and Wyoming (Paniolo Trophy) – for the first time in program history

– In 2023, UH and Air Force will meet for the first time since 2019 and in 2024, the teams will play in Colorado Springs for the first time since 2016

– UH and Nevada will not meet in 2025 which will snap a 24-year streak

– UH will play at least two Mountain Time Zone opponents each of the three years

– Through the end of this rotation, UH will have extend its annual streaks with UNLV and San Diego State to 17 and 14 consecutive years, respectively

– UH and San Jose State will end their streak at 11 straight years in 2024

– UH will play at Boise State in 2025 for the first time since the 2019 season, when the Warriors played in Boise twice that year, once in the regular season and again in the MW championship game