NEW ORLEANS, La. – The University of Hawai’i coed sailing team completed its first day of competition at the 2022 ICSA Coed National Championship in 17th place in the Eastern Semifinals.



A total of 36 schools, divided into two 18-team regattas, took to the water in humid and shifty conditions on Lake Pontchartrain. The race committee was able to get off eight races in the A division and six in the B division for 14 total.



The semifinals conclude Friday with the top nine teams from each semifinal group advancing to the finals round – an 18-boat regatta, which will take place on the last two days of the championship, May 21-22. With 173 points and currently 45 points from the ninth spot, UH will have work to do on Friday to advance to the weekend competition.



Sailing for the Rainbows were Bastien Rasse and Devon Stapleton in the A Division while Samuel Patton and Sam Kimmel in the B division. The B team tallied 63 points, good for 11th in their division. The A team, meanwhile finished with 110 points, placing 17th place in their division after one day of sailing.



Day 1 Results: https://bit.ly/3sKAVgA



Fans can follow Friday’s action via ICSA livescoring or the College Sailing Facebook page.