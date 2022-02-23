The University of Hawai’i beach volleyball team charges into the 2022 season with the Heineken Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic, Feb. 25 and 26, at Queen’s Beach. After playing exclusively on the Manoa campus last season, the Rainbow Wahine make a return to Waikiki with their first competition at Queen’s Beach in two years.



Joining the No. 10 BeachBows are NCAA runner-up and No. 2 UCLA, as well as No. 7 Stanford and Saint Mary’s. The team’s will play a round-robin format all-day Friday and Saturday morning before competing in a championship bracket on Saturday afternoon.

10th ranked University of Hawai’i Beach Volleyball team opens season this weekend in Waikiki, the first for longtime assistant Evan Silberstein as interim head coach https://t.co/lE914cA2gR @UHBeachVolley • For #GoBows coverage Friday & Saturday 👉🏽 @AHoshidaSports 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/vj1PeRHJrG — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) February 24, 2022