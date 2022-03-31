The ninth-ranked University of Hawai’i beach volleyball team dropped a pair of matches Thursday in the Mapes Beach Invitational on the campus of UCLA. The Rainbow Wahine nearly upset No. 2 TCU in an eventual 3-2 Horned Frogs win, before suffering a 5-0 setback against host and No. 1 UCLA.

In their first match of the day, UH came within a hair of upending undefeated TCU. The ‘Bows held a 2-1 dual match lead after a three-set win by Jaime Santer and Megan Widener at the No. 4 flight and a straight set win by Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau at the top of the order. The ‘Bows then had dual match point multiple times on the No. 5 court as the pair of Ilihia Huddleston and Riley Wagoner looked to close out the upset. But Megan Muret and Rochelle Scott staved off elimination and went on to rally for a 13-21, 25-23, 15-12 win. The Horned Frogs then completed the come back with a three-set win by Alexis Filippone and Hailey Brockett over Sarah Penner and Kylin Loker at court No. 3. TCU, which went on to defeat UCLA, kept their perfect record (26-0) intact, while defeating the ‘Bows for the second time this season.



UH (15-8) faced a determined UCLA (19-1) squad in the final match of the day. After suffering their first loss of the season against TCU just earlier, the Bruins bounced back strong by winning all five courts in straight sets. In doing so, they handed the Rainbow Wahine their first shutout loss since 2019, a loss also suffered at the hands of UCLA. Glagau and Van Sickle, who picked up a big win over TCU earlier in the day, saw their nine-match win streak come to a close with a 21-18, 21-16 loss to Lexy Denaburg and Abby Van Winkle at the No. 1 court. UH has now lost nine straight dual matches to the Bruins dating back to 2018.



UH will be back in action two days from now when they compete in the UCLA Invitational, April 2-3, in Manhattan Beach to close out a two-week road trip. The ‘Bows will take on No. 15 Florida Invitational and No. 3 USC on Saturday, before facing No. 6 LSU and Utah on Sunday.





TCU 3, Hawai’I 2

1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) def. Daniela Alvarez/Tania Moreno (TCU) 21-16, 21-18

2. Hailey Hamlett/Sutton MacTavish (TCU) def. Anna Maidment / Sofia Russo (UH) 21-15, 21-13

3. Filippone/Brockett (TCU) def. Penner/Loker (UH) 17-21, 21-14, 15-9

4. Santer/ Widener (UH) def. Maria Gonzalez/Ana Vergara (TCU) 18-21, 21-16, 15-10

5. Muret/ Scott (TCU) def. Huddleston/ Wagoner (UH) 13-21, 25-23, 15-12

Order of finish: 2,4,1,5,3



UCLA 5, Hawai’I 0

1. Denaburg/Van Winkle (UCLA) def. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) 21-18, 21-16

2. Rileigh Powers/Lea Monkhouse (UCLA) def. Maidment/Russo (UH) 21-13, 21-12

3. Jaden Whitmarsh/Devon Newberry (UCLA) Penner/Loker (UH) 21-16, 21-18

4. Natalie Myszkowski /Sophie Moore def. Santer/Widener (UH) def. 21-19, 21-11

5. Marlie Monserez/Jessie Smith (UCLA) Huddleston/ Wagoner (UH) 21-17, 21-18

Order of finish: 2, 4, 5, 1, 3