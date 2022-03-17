HONOLULU– The University of Hawai’i baseball team heads to Long Beach for a three game series with the Dirtbags to open Big West Conference play.

NEWS & NOTES

UH split their last series versus Rutgers 2-2. This was their first matchup ever against the Scarlet Knights.

Although the ‘Bows were outscored 36-27, we saw the most production from the offense to date. Combining for 33 hits, the most in a series this year.

Redshirt Junior Matt Wong found success against Rutgers hitting a team high .438 including two doubles and team leading six RBIs.

Andy Archer shined in his first Friday night start. He gave up three hits and one unearned run in four innings and is emerging as Hawai’i’s No. 1.

The UH bullpen is far from clear as it has seen 8 different guys start games and 11 guys able to give innings out of the pen.

Junior outfielder Matt Wong jumped up the charts this weekend and leads the team with his .293 batting average and 17 hits.

has featured his power of late, hitting homeruns in back to back series. UH is a combined 0-for-16 in pinch-hit situations, while opponents are 3-for-25.

Rich Hill faces another former assistant in Eric Valenzuela who was a pitching coach under Hill at USD from 2004 to 2009

LEAN ON ME

The bullpen has been a stable part of the ‘Bows approach. Going into the Rutgers series, the pen had an ERA of 5.24. After the four-game series, it’s now 5.94. Despite the rough series, four pitchers have stood out as “stoppers” in the early part of the season. Dalton Renne has filed 15.0 innings of action for a 2.40 ERA, sophomore Trevor Ichimura 12.2 innings with a 2.13 ERA, while freshman Cory Ronan has seen action in 7.0 innings with a 1.29 ERA. Atkins recorded two appearance out of the pen in the Rutgers series, where he went 2.1 innings of relief in Friday’s win, and was called upon to throw the last 1.1 innings of Sunday’s win. He enters the Long Beach series with 15.0 innings over five appearances, with a 3.60 ERA, and leads the team in strikeouts with 21.

SLIM SHADY? NAH, HAWAI’I ELECTRIC COMPANY

You may notice many of the everyday players have dyed their hair blonde; well, there’s a reason behind it. When someone reaches bases with an extra-base hit or records a significant strikeout, don’t be surprised if you see the hat or helmet come off—followed by a rubbing of the head towards the dugout, signaling the creation of electricity. The team calls themselves the “Honolulu Electric Company,” as they’re a higher energy crew.

GOTTA GET THEM HOME

After 16 games, one downfall of the UH offense is getting runners in. On-base-wise, UH sits comfortably at .337 but hits just .219 as a team. So far, the leadoff spot of an inning is hitting .387, but when runners are on base, the team is hitting .244. A positive to pay attention to is when runners are on third, UH is hitting .532. The small ball game found success this weekend in helping change this narrative with three sacrifice at-bats leading to runs.

FINDING HIS WAY

Graduate pitcher Andy Archer has shown flashes of brilliance in his four starts while featuring a few struggles. The 6’5 right-hander from Peachtree Corners, Georgia, has struck out 20 over 16 innings of work, but hitters are batting .288, lowest amongst starters. In righty vs. lefty matchups, he’s held opponents to a .235 average, but when runners are on base, teams are hitting .290 and .348 with two outs.

A COUPLE OF LONG AND HISTORIC NIGHTS

Head coach Rich Hill is very familiar with playing long games; in his first game as the head coach of Hawai’i on February 18th against Washington State, the ‘Bows played a 9-inning game in four hours and 27 minutes. Not to be outdone, on February 28th, Hill and the ‘Bows played a 15-inning, six-hour, and 14 minute game against San Diego State. In two of the first eight games at UH, Hill coached the longest 9-inning game and the longest game time-wise in program history. He has accumulated five four-hour long games so far.