University of Hawaii Athletics announces ticket refund information for canceled spring season events

On March 13, 2020, the Big West Board of Directors moved from indefinitely suspending to canceling all spring conference and non-conference competition and championship events for the 2020 season. This action was taken following the NCAA announcement on March 12, 2020 canceling all 2020 spring championships.



“I’m truly heartbroken for our student-athletes, especially our seniors, many of whom will not be able to experience their senior day game,” Athletics Director David Matlin said. “That said, we understand and support the NCAA’s and Big West Conference’s decisions to cancel the winter and spring seasons. As disappointing as this may be, our top priority, first and foremost, is for the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff. A big mahalo to all of our fans who supported them this season and who continue to support UH Athletics. These are unprecedented times and we all need to show care and the aloha spirit to one another.”



As updated information becomes available, it will be listed on HawaiiAthletics.com. Also visit the University of Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 site for additional information and updates: https://www.hawaii.edu/emergency/important-health-information-novel-coronavirus/

2020 Baseball & Men’s Volleyball Refund Policy and Procedures

(Includes refund of Seat Premium where applicable)





Season Ticket Holders for Baseball & Men’s Volleyball

You will have 3 prorated refund options to choose from (select option):

Prorated refund. Purchasers will be refunded the prorated amount listed below to their original payment method. For tickets paid with cash or check, a refund check will be mailed to the address on file in 6-8 weeks from the April 10 deadline Receive a credit towards your 2021 season tickets in the same sport. Contribute your refund to H-Club. Credit your refund towards 2020-2021 H-Club membership. Contributions are tax deductible, less the value of benefits earned. Click here to learn more about H-Club.

Click here to choose your option.

Please make selection by April 10, 2020. If no selection is made by this date, you will automatically receive credit towards your 2021 season tickets in the same sport.



Prorated Season Ticket Refund Amounts (Includes refund of Seat Premium where applicable):



Men’s Volleyball

Seat Location & Prices Types Prorated Refund Amount for the 6 Events Canceled Lower Level A,B,C,D,AA,EE,FF,GG,HH, and JJ $83.33 Lower Level E,BB,CC,DD Adult $58.33 Sr. Citizen (ages 65 and over) $41.67 Student (ages 4-high school) $26.67 Upper Level All Sections Adult $41.67 Sr. Citizen (ages 65 and over) $28.33 Student (ages 4-high school) $13.33

2020 Baseball

Seat Location & Prices Types Prorated Refund Amount for the 19 Events Canceled Lower Level $184.24 Mid Level $166.97 Upper Level Adult $77.73 Upper Level Sr. Citizen (ages 65 and older) $69.09 Upper Level Student (ages 4 – high school) $28.79



Season Parking and MVB VIP Lounge Pass Refunds

Purchasers will automatically be refunded the prorated amount listed below to their original payment method. For passes paid with cash or check, a refund check will be mailed to the address on file in 6-8 weeks from the April 10 deadline. No action is needed by the purchasers.

Standard Season Parking Prorated Amount:

MVB – $34.68

Baseball – $109.44

VIP Reserved Parking Prorated Amount:

MVB – $66.66

Baseball – $143.94

MVB VIP Lounge Pass Prorated Amount – $66.66





Single Game Ticket Purchasers

For fans who have pre-purchased single home baseball or men’s volleyball tickets for games scheduled from March 13 through May 23:



Single-game tickets purchased online at etickethawaii.com, HawaiiAthletics.com or by phone for all cancelled games will be automatically refunded in full to their original payment method. No action is needed by the ticket purchasers.

For tickets purchased in person: Refunds will be available at the Stan Sheriff Center box office during normal business hours (Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.). Please bring the tickets with you for the refund. If paid with credit card, please have it and your picture I.D. available as well. Deadline to receive a refund for single game purchases is May 29, 2020.

For tickets purchased on the secondary market (ex. Stubhub), please contact the vendor directly.

For any questions, please call the UH Ticket Office at (808)956-4482, M-F, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

We continue to monitor the rapidly evolving situation of COVID-19 and may adjust our daily operations based on federal, state and university recommendations. We will update this page, and post notices on HawaiiAthletics.com of any changes to our operation, however, we strongly encourage you to call ahead before coming down for your refund.