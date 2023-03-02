HONOLULU – The 2023 University of Hawai’i football schedule features 13 games including three against Power 5 conference teams and seven home contests at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.



In year two under head coach Timmy Chang, UH opens on the road at Vanderbilt of the Southeastern Conference, August 26 in Nashville, Tenn. The following week, UH hosts its home opener against Stanford of the Pac-12, September 1 in a rare non-Saturday home contest.



The Rainbow Warriors remain in the islands to host Albany (Sept. 9) before returning to the continent to face their second Pac-12 opponent of the season, Oregon (Sept. 16) in Eugene, Ore. Hawai’i closes out its non-conference slate with a home contest against New Mexico State (Sept. 23).



This year’s Mountain West schedule will feature a new scheduling format with the elimination of divisions. UH opens league play with a road game at UNLV (Sept. 30) followed by a bye week. The Warriors will then alternate between home and away contests beginning with a home game at San Diego State (Oct. 14). Hawai’i will also host San Jose State (Oct. 28), Air Force (Nov. 11) and Colorado State (Nov. 25) and will play on the road at New Mexico (Oct. 21), Nevada (Nov. 4) and Wyoming (Nov. 18).



The Mountain West Championship Game will be held Saturday, Dec. 2.



2023 HAWAI’I FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date-Opponent

Aug. 26 – at Vanderbilt

Sept. 1 (Fri.) – Stanford

Sept. 9 – Albany

Sept. 16 – at Oregon

Sept. 23 – New Mexico State

Sept. 30 – at UNLV*

Oct. 14 – San Diego State*

Oct. 21 – at New Mexico*

Oct. 28 – San Jòse State*

Nov. 4 – at Nevada*

Nov. 11 – Air Force*

Nov. 18 – at Wyoming*

Nov. 25 – Colorado State*



* denotes Mountain West game | Home games in bold



Hawai’i Schedule Notes

UH will play on the road in Week 0 (Vanderbilt) for the fifth time since 2016

UH will play an SEC team on the road for just the fifth time in program history and first since opening the 2008 season at Florida

UH will play a non-Saturday home game (Friday, Sept. 1 vs. Stanford) for the first time since Sept. 3, 2015 vs. Colorado

UH will host an FCS opponent (Albany) for the 15 th time in the last 17 years

time in the last 17 years UH has won its last 18 games against FCS opponents dating back to 2001

UH and Albany for the first time on the football field

UH will play two road games at Power 5 conference teams in the same year for the second time in three seasons

UH will play at Oregon in Eugene for the first time since 1992

UH has won the last three meetings against Oregon

UH will play all four of its rivalry trophy opponents in the same year – Air Force (Kuter Trophy), San Jose State (Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy), UNLV (Island Showdown Trophy), and Wyoming (Paniolo Trophy) – for the first time in program history

UH and New Mexico State will play four more times over the next five seasons

UH has one bye week (Oct. 7)

UH will play at Wyoming in Laramie for the third time in the last four years

UH and Air Force will meet for the first time since 2019

UH will not play Fresno State in 2023, which will snap a streak of 31 consecutive years played