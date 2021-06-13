University of Arizona and Aiea alum Kobe Kato headed to College World Series

Kobe Kato and the University of Arizona baseball team are Omaha bound.

The Wildcats bested Ole Miss in a best-of-three Super Regional, including a 16-3 rout in Sunday’s winner-take-all Game 3, to advance to the 2021 College World Series.

Kato registered a hit in each game in the regional, including a 3-for-5 performance with three RBI and two doubles in the decisive Game 3, upping his 2021 batting average to .357, which topped his numbers at Aiea. Kato hit .350 as a senior for Na Ali’i and .342 for his college career.

The Wildcats advanced to the College World Series, where they’ll open with defending national champion and current No. 4 seed Vanderbilt.