The University Lab School girls volleyball team won the 2021 HHSAA Division II girls volleyball championship with a 28-26, 25-19, 19-25, 22-25, 15-9 over Le Jardin on Saturday night at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

The Jr. ‘Bows won the Hawaii state title for the first time since 1990.

Milan Ah Yat led University with a match-high 32 kills.

ULS’ championship marks the end of a 19-week ILH season.