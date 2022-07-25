After delivering a haymaker to the amateur circuit over the last couple of years, Jordan Panthen, one of Hawaii’s most decorated boxing prospects will be making his professional debut next week.

The 25 year old Kapolei High School graduate who in 2021 captured USA Boxing’s National Championship and Golden Gloves titles will step into the squared circle on August 4 facing John Thomas Hartschauer on the undercard of Hollywood Fight Night in Montebello, California.

Panthen, whop boxed between the ages of 15 and 18 at BoxFit 808 in Aiea, took a nearly six year break from the sport before returning to the Gym in Central Oahu and incredibly went on a tear, going undefeated ever since. Leading him to realizing the dream of becoming a professional.

“I had to go through what I had to go through to get to where I am today. If I didn’t stop boxing who knows? Maybe I would have fell off the map now at my age and I would have been worse, so I didn’t worry about that,” Panthen told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “Everything happens for a reason and took its own path and I needed to do the things that I wanted to do and it just brought me back to boxing. Everybody has their own path and we’re just here now so I just focus on the now, on the present.”

Recently, Panthen made the move to California where he began training at the Brickhouse Boxing Club under the tutelage of legendary Hawaii boxer, Waipahu’s Brian Viloria who is a former unified WBA and WBO flyweight champion, as well as a former WBC and IBF light flyweight champion.

“I felt it was only right if I’m going to leave Hawaii to be with in my mind the best Hawaii boxer, the Hawaiian Punch Brian Viloria. We clicked right away. We just have the same mindset and I couldn’t have asked for a better transition over here. I’m just blessed and I’m just happy to still be connected to Hawaii in a way to work with Brian Viloria. I owe Hawaii so much even though I’m just a haole, I owe Hawaii so much. That’s why they call me the Haole Hammah.”

Panthen’s pro debut will take place at 4pm HST on August 4 and will be available via stream on the UFC Fight Pass app and website.

“We’re just getting started. I can see myself years from now so it’s just, I think the emotions are going to hit me. Right now, it’s not really hitting me because I’m just focusing on this last week of training, getting the last hard peak week of training and getting in there but I’m just excited and I’m sure it will hit me that night on August 4.”