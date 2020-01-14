Undefeated UH Volleyball team remains number one in latest AVCA Coaches Poll

Off to a 5-0 start to the season, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team remained at number-one in the first regular-season AVCA coaches poll.

The preseason top-pick extended their home winning streak to 22 matches dating back to 2018 with a 3-0 run en-route to a Raising Cane’s Classic Championship this past week with straight set victories over Emmanuel, Harvard, and Grand Canyon.

Hawaii received 15 of 16 first-place votes. Brigham Young (4-0) was at No. 2 and UCLA (3-0), with one first place vote, at No. 3.

Three of the other five Big West teams are ranked in the top seven with UC Santa Barbara (3-0) at No. 4, Long Beach State (3-0) tied for fifth (3-1), and UC Irvine (2-1) at No. 7.

Up next for the Warriors will be the team’s first road trip of the season starting with number-five Lewis on Friday in Illinois and number-12 Loyola-Chicago in the Windy City.