Undefeated Rainbow Wahine hit the road for Texas to face nationally ranked Missouri & Baylor

The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (9-0) rose five spots to No. 13 in the most recent AVCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. Hawai’i is one of just 10 undefeated programs left in the NCAA D1-which also including both of their opponents this week, No. 17 Missouri (8-0) and No. 5 Baylor (7-0). This is the first time UH will be traveling during the non-conference schedule since 2013 when UH played in the Shocker Volleyball Classic hosted by Wichita State. Hawai’i is 9-0 for the first time since 2004, when the Rainbow Wahine started the year at 30-0 before falling in the NCAA tournament’s third round against Wisconsin. The Rainbow Wahine won their three non-conference tournaments for fourth time in history, and the first time since 2013.

Baylor Classic Information

Teams: No. 5 Baylor, No. 13 Hawai’i, and No. 17 Missouri

Site: Ferrell Center (Waco, Texas)

Schedule:

Saturday, Sept. 21 – 8:00 am HT No. 13 Hawai’i vs. No. 17 Missouri

Sunday, Sept. 22 – 9:00 am HT No. 13 Hawai’i vs. No. 5 Baylor

Streaming video: Only UH’s match vs. Baylor will be streamed online on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and can be linked through the schedule page at HawaiiAthletics.com

Radio: Both of UH’s matches in Waco will be aired on ESPN Honolulu with Tiff Wells calling the action (1420 AM/92.7 FM)

Audio Webcast: Listing live online at ESPNHonolulu.com -or- on the Sideline Hawaii app

Livestats: Livestats for both UH matches can be linked to through the HawaiiAthletics.com women’s volleyball schedule page.

Series history: UH is 0-1 against Mizzou, with its sole lost to the Tigers coming in the NCAA Tournament third round on Dec. 9, 2005 in State College, Pa. Missouri’s head coach is local boy Josh Taylor, older brother of former UH standout, Nikki Taylor who played for UH from 2013-16. Hawai’i is 6-1 against Baylor. Last year, the Bears knocked out the ‘Bows in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Eugene, Ore. in five sets. Baylor’s head coach Ryan McGuyre is married to former Rainbow Wahine standout Jennifer (Roberts) McGyre, who played for UH from 1996-99.