Undefeated HPU, winners of 31 consecutive games climbs to 2nd in latest Division II SIDA Poll, falls to eighth in coaches poll

Hawai‘i Pacific University women’s basketball team moved up and down in the latest Division II women’s basketball poll released on Tuesday.

The now 6-0 Sharks climbed moved into their highest ranking in history as they moved up to second in the weekly Division II Sports Information Directors’ poll.

But in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association weekly poll, HPU dropped a spot to eighth despite winning their 29th and 30th consecutive games last weekend.

HPU also remained No. 1 in the West Region in the last D2SIDA poll. The official NCAA Division II Regional assessment will start next week.

Lubbock Christian (Texas) (9-0) moved up to number one in both polls this week after the former top team, Drury (Mo.), lost to Lindenwood (Mo.) last week. LCU grabbed 13 of the 16 first place votes in the D2SIDA poll, while gathering 21 of 23 top votes in the WBCA poll.

In the D2SIDA poll, the Sharks obtained a first pace vote in the move to second, ahead of Lander (S.C.) (10-0) in third and Drury (11-1) in fourth. Charleston (W.Va.) (9-0) is fifth, with Minnesota-Duluth (7-0) sixth, Western Colorado (9-1) seventh, Grand Valley State (10-1) eighth, West Texas A&M (12-1) ninth, and Glenville State (W.Va.) (8-1) 10th.

In the WBCA poll Lander is second, followed by Charleston (W.Va.) third, Drury fourth and West Texas A&M fifth. Minnesota-Duluth is sixth, Texas A&M-Commerce (10-1) is seventh, with HPU eighth. Fort Hays State (Kan.) (13-2) is ninth and Valdosta State (Ga.) (14-2) is 10th.

The D2SIDA poll has fellow PacWest member Point Loma ranked 23rd and Concordia Irvine receiving votes. The WBCA poll does not have another PacWest team mentioned.

The Sharks, who are on a 31-game winning streak dating back to last season after beating Chaminade 98-38 on Tuesday night, face CUH two more times this weekend at the Silverswords home in McCabe Gym. On Friday the teams square off at 4:30 p.m., then have a shootout at high noon on Saturday.

D2SIDA POLL

Released Feb. 9, 2021

RankSchool (First Place Votes)RecordPointsPrevious
1Lubbock Christian (13)9-03962
2Hawai‘i Pacific (1)5-03773
3Lander10-03654
4Drury (2)11-13481
5Charleston (W.Va.)9-03415
6Minnesota-Duluth7-03277
7Western Colorado9-12978
8Grand Valley State10-1284T9
9West Texas A&M12-1249T9
10Glenville State8-123811
11Valdosta State14-22346
12North Georgia10-121615
13Daemen6-121014
14Fort Hays State13-218125
15Nebraska-Kearney14-216712
16Texas A&M-Commerce10-116517
17Gannon7-113220
18Arkansas Tech7-011518
19Union (Tenn.)11-310721
20Cedarville15-210016
21Carson-Newman10-19822
22Central Missouri14-28619
23Point Loma5-236RV
24Michigan Tech10-135NR
25American International3-133RV

Others receiving votes: Colorado Mines 15, Notre Dame (Ohio) 15, Southwestern Oklahoma State 12, Barton 9, Montevallo 6, Georgian Court 3, Benedict 1, Concordia-Irvine 1, Truman State 1.

