Undefeated HPU, winners of 31 consecutive games climbs to 2nd in latest Division II SIDA Poll, falls to eighth in coaches poll

Hawai‘i Pacific University women’s basketball team moved up and down in the latest Division II women’s basketball poll released on Tuesday.

The now 6-0 Sharks climbed moved into their highest ranking in history as they moved up to second in the weekly Division II Sports Information Directors’ poll.

But in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association weekly poll, HPU dropped a spot to eighth despite winning their 29th and 30th consecutive games last weekend.

HPU also remained No. 1 in the West Region in the last D2SIDA poll. The official NCAA Division II Regional assessment will start next week.

Lubbock Christian (Texas) (9-0) moved up to number one in both polls this week after the former top team, Drury (Mo.), lost to Lindenwood (Mo.) last week. LCU grabbed 13 of the 16 first place votes in the D2SIDA poll, while gathering 21 of 23 top votes in the WBCA poll.

In the D2SIDA poll, the Sharks obtained a first pace vote in the move to second, ahead of Lander (S.C.) (10-0) in third and Drury (11-1) in fourth. Charleston (W.Va.) (9-0) is fifth, with Minnesota-Duluth (7-0) sixth, Western Colorado (9-1) seventh, Grand Valley State (10-1) eighth, West Texas A&M (12-1) ninth, and Glenville State (W.Va.) (8-1) 10th.

In the WBCA poll Lander is second, followed by Charleston (W.Va.) third, Drury fourth and West Texas A&M fifth. Minnesota-Duluth is sixth, Texas A&M-Commerce (10-1) is seventh, with HPU eighth. Fort Hays State (Kan.) (13-2) is ninth and Valdosta State (Ga.) (14-2) is 10th.

The D2SIDA poll has fellow PacWest member Point Loma ranked 23rd and Concordia Irvine receiving votes. The WBCA poll does not have another PacWest team mentioned.

The Sharks, who are on a 31-game winning streak dating back to last season after beating Chaminade 98-38 on Tuesday night, face CUH two more times this weekend at the Silverswords home in McCabe Gym. On Friday the teams square off at 4:30 p.m., then have a shootout at high noon on Saturday.

D2SIDA POLL

Released Feb. 9, 2021

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Points Previous 1 Lubbock Christian (13) 9-0 396 2 2 Hawai‘i Pacific (1) 5-0 377 3 3 Lander 10-0 365 4 4 Drury (2) 11-1 348 1 5 Charleston (W.Va.) 9-0 341 5 6 Minnesota-Duluth 7-0 327 7 7 Western Colorado 9-1 297 8 8 Grand Valley State 10-1 284 T9 9 West Texas A&M 12-1 249 T9 10 Glenville State 8-1 238 11 11 Valdosta State 14-2 234 6 12 North Georgia 10-1 216 15 13 Daemen 6-1 210 14 14 Fort Hays State 13-2 181 25 15 Nebraska-Kearney 14-2 167 12 16 Texas A&M-Commerce 10-1 165 17 17 Gannon 7-1 132 20 18 Arkansas Tech 7-0 115 18 19 Union (Tenn.) 11-3 107 21 20 Cedarville 15-2 100 16 21 Carson-Newman 10-1 98 22 22 Central Missouri 14-2 86 19 23 Point Loma 5-2 36 RV 24 Michigan Tech 10-1 35 NR 25 American International 3-1 33 RV

Others receiving votes: Colorado Mines 15, Notre Dame (Ohio) 15, Southwestern Oklahoma State 12, Barton 9, Montevallo 6, Georgian Court 3, Benedict 1, Concordia-Irvine 1, Truman State 1.