For the first time in the history of the Cover2 State Rankings, Honoka’a has entered the mix as the undefeated Dragons were selected 12th in the latest poll released on Monday.

The Dragons, who are off to a 7-0 start which matches the 2006 season when the program went 9-4 overall.

This past weekend, Honoka’a 58-6 and are now outscoring opponents by an average of 32-7.

The Dragons will play their first game as a ranked team on Thursday at Kamehameha-Hawaii. Earlier this season, Honoka’a defeated the Warriors 27-23.

Kahuku, remains as the unanimous top ranked team following a hard fought loss to the nation’s third-ranked Saint Frances of Maryland this past weekend. The Red Raiders led with less than a minute remaining in the game before the Panthers scored the go ahead touchdown en route to a 22-15 victory.

The Cover2 rankings are voted on by a panel representing each football-playing island.

The full rankings are below: