Unclear if anticipated Hawai’i QB showdown will materialize, Tua Tagovailoa praises Marcus Mariota for being a ‘standard a lot of the kids back home look to’

The possible quarterback matchup of Saint Louis graduates Tua Tagovailoa and Marcus Mariota this weekend in the National Football League has created quite the buzz in the Aloha State.

As it stands it is still unclear whether or not Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr will be able to return against the Dolphins after suffering a groin injury in last week’s loss to the Chargers which allowed Mariota to come in off the bench to make his 2020 and franchise debut, posting over 300-yards of total offense with two touchdowns.

On Wednesday, Carr was a full participant at practice which certainly puts him in position to take the opening snaps on Saturday, but ultimately it won’t be certain until game day as Mariota continues to practice in preparation to be ready if needed.

If Mariota does get the start or on the field, it would serve as a matchup of two of the biggest names in island football history. A prospect not lost on Tagovailoa who is 5-2 as a starter in his rookie season for Miami.

Unclear if anticipated #Hawaii QB showdown will materialize, Tua Tagovailoa praises Marcus Mariota for being a ‘standard a lot of the kids back home look to’ https://t.co/JjXO88Qbcx @StLouisHawaii @Tua @MM8Foundation // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/4BYS4s1oIJ — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) December 23, 2020

“If Marcus does get that opportunity, I think it would be really fun,” Tagovailoa told media members on Wednesday. “I think that’s something super cool to see for the kids back home in Hawaii. To see two guys compete against one another if Marcus is named the starter, but I think it’s also enlightening for someone like Kamu (Grugier-Hill) who comes from the islands and who I believe knows Marcus personally too.”

Seemingly forever linked, Tagovailoa took over as starting quarterback at Saint Louis school in the same season that Mariota enjoyed a Heisman Trophy winning year, leading Oregon to the national championship game. Tua would go on to lead the Crusaders to a state title in 2016 which was the program’s first since Mariota’s senior season. In that same year, Tagovailoa also won KHON2’s Cover-2 Marcus Mariota Award as state player of the year ahead of enrolling at the University of Alabama where he would win a national title and become a Heisman runner-up in his sophomore season. Throughout the journey, Tua has always credited Mariota for being a role model.

“Marcus has just been really like the standard a lot of the kids back home look to. As a person, as a human being, and being as good as he was, that didn’t change who he was as a person,” said Tagovailoa.

Again, it’s unclear whether or not the highly anticipated Marcus vs. Tua starting quarterback matchup will be delivered, but ultimately Hawaii witnessing the postgame embrace between the two proud sons of the islands will be an image that will live on in Hawaii sports history.

Kickoff between the Dolphins and Raiders is scheduled for Saturday at 3:15pm HST on the NFL Network.