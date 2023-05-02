University of Hawai’i associate coach Milan Zarkovic was selected as the AVCA’s Assistant Coach of the Year.

Zarkovic, a native of Serbia, won the award for the second time in his career, following the honor in 2020.

Zarkovic, a respected assistant and recruiter who has more than a decade of national team coaching experience with Serbian and Belarus national teams, joined head coach Charlie Wade’s staff in 2014 and has helped lead the Warriors to two national championships, three Big West Conference titles and six NCAA tournament appearances.

In 2023, a program record six Rainbow Warriors were selected as AVCA All-Americans as UH won 28 matches and enter this week’s NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed.

UH will open play on Thursday against the winner of Penn State and Ohio State. Hawaii’s NCAA Tournament semifinal match will take place on Thursday at 1:30 pm HST streamed on NCAA.com.