The University of Hawaii football team enjoyed a bye week as the 1-4 Rainbow Warriors will return to action on Saturday, opening Mountain West Conference play at San Diego State.

First year UH head coach Timmy Chang announced prior to a loss to New Mexico State that the offensive philosophy would shift to a vertical passing game as the team began introducing Run-N-Shoot concepts into the playbook. That installation continued this past week.

Certainly a welcome return to the practice field over the last few days has been the additions of receivers Zion Bowens and Chuuky Hines to go with slot receiver Koali Nishigaya.

Bowens and Hines are two of the fastest receivers on the team and provide an ability to stretch defenses with their speed which has been a missing link as of late. As for Nishigaya’s potential contributions, he returns from suffering a broken leg this past December and eagerly awaits an opportunity to run routes in an offense that he starred in while in high school at Saint Louis.

“I’m just blessed to be back to be honest. Like you said, it’s been a journey and man, it’s been a while so I’m just grateful to be out here again,” said Nishigaya. “Everything happens for a reason and with this offense I’m comfortable so, just I’m excited for it and like I said earlier, just grateful to be out here.”

Nishigaya, played in six games last season and recorded one touchdown catch after scoring a touchdown as a true freshman in 2020 in just three games of action. That came on the heels of an All-State prep career where he helped guide the Crusaders to four league championships having caught 147 catches for 1,929 yards while scoring 22 total touchdowns for his career.

“Koali is a fun player right? I watched him at Saint Louis and I watched him in his true freshman year and he’s coming off of injury in that bowl week and so we want to take it slow with him but he does well. He makes plays out there, he has a feel for the game and he has a feel for where he needs to be and he catches the ball in his hands and that’s really great to see,” said Chang.

“Just getting the ball in space and just reading the coverages and just finding the windows, like coach Timmy says, finding the pukas. Just reading the coverage basically and just adjusting off of that. So, I’m comfortable with it and I’m excited,” added Nishigaya.

The Rainbow Warriors are early 13 point underdogs according to Vegas lines. Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 4:30pm HST at San Diego State. The game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.

“We all got eachother’s back and the Braddahhood is an understatement,” said Nishigaya. “We really got eachother’s backs and we are really going to hold it down for eachother and so just really embracing it and ready to work and just prove everybody wrong again.”