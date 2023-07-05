Entering the University of Hawaii’s basketball program with great expectations, men’s basketball center Mor Seck surpassed them as a freshman last season and, after a motivating summer, is poised to elevate his game as a sophomore.

At a towering 7-foot-1, Seck, wearing number 23, brought much-needed depth to a seasoned front court. Over 29 games, he averaged one block per outing, placing him fourth in the conference. Additionally, he averaged 11 points and 11 rebounds per game in his three starts of the season, giving University of Hawaii fans much to anticipate.

Off the court, Seck recently returned to his native Senegal for the first time in over five years. Not having seen his family since he left to pursue his basketball dreams, he returned to the islands inspired by the loved ones rooting for him from 9,000 miles away.

Seck expressed his feelings on the visit, saying, “For me to just go home and see my family after five, almost six years… When you get home you have to know what you left home to do because a lot of people are behind you… you have to put that in your mindset… Nothing is promised tomorrow but at the end of the day, just do what you got to do.”

Speaking about the upcoming season, Seck said, “I’m pretty excited about this year and going into the season. I love everything there is about Hawaii… I’m really excited about and I’m ready to go too.”

Seck’s summer travels aren’t over yet. The Rainbow Warriors, the University of Hawaii’s team, will participate in a tour of Japan next month.

The 2024 University of Hawaii season will commence in November, with a full schedule to be released in the upcoming months.