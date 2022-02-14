UH’s McKenna Haire and Jerome Desrosiers embrace love and basketball journey on Valentine’s Day

As far as the basketball gods are concerned, McKenna Haire and Jerome Desrosiers are a match made in heaven.

Both are graduate students at the University of Hawaii. Haire is a guard on the women’s team, while Desrosiers is a forward on the men’s team. The couple met as freshman at Princeton, graduated in 2021 and moved together to the islands to finish out their collegiate careers.

Their relationship has gone strong for nearly five years, a commitment that was solidified by the move from Princeton to paradise.

“There is a good balance between the two of us,” Desrosiers told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida. “I think it’s really important to have someone to go through things like that, so we kind of just grew together. We started dating when we were freshmen in college and it’s been almost five years now. We kind of became little adults together.”

Added Haire: “We know exactly what each other’s worlds are like, so at the end of the day, it’s really nice to have someone who understands what having practice, travel and games are like.”

The two met during a community outreach project at a retirement home as freshman and dated shortly after. “We just really bonded after that week and then he was stuck with me after that.,” Haire recalled.

Desrosiers hails from Canada, while Haire calls Charlotte, N.C. home. As far away as both are from their families, having each other throughout the journey makes everything worth it.

#ValentinesDay is tomorrow. I have a special story for you coming on @KHONnews about the hoopin’ @HawaiiAthletics power couple of Jerome Desrosiers & McKenna Haire who came to the islands via the Ivy League. #FromPrincetonToParadise



We had a little fun post intv ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/MchNsywbrI — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) February 14, 2022

“As the years go on, we just stayed together, we just stayed close, and it worked out. It was really fun to go through these four years together, to be honest. I didn’t think it was going to go that way, but I’m glad it did.”