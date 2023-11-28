Six members of the University of Hawai’i football team were named to the Mountain West’s all-conference teams.

Wide receiver Steven McBride headlines the group, having been selected to the second team while five others earned honorable mention – wide receiver Pofele Ashlock, defensive back Peter Manuma, quarterback Brayden Schager, placekicker Matthew Shipley, and defensive back Cam Stone.

All six players that were honored are expected to return in 2024.

UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava, who played prep football at Kaimuki High School was tabbed as the Freshman of the Year. For a complete look at the MWC selections, click here.

McBride, finished his first season at UH with 63 catches for a team-leading 1,024 yards and nine TDs. The Kansas transfer ecorded the 24th 1,000 receiving season in program history and is tied for No. 3 in FBS with six 50+ yard catches on the season.

For more information on the honorable mention selections for UH, click here.

The all-conference picks are selected by a panel of media and the league’s 12 head coaches.