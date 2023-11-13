University of Hawai’i sophomore defensive back Peter Manuma was selected as the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

The Ewa Beach native who helped lead the Rainbow Warriors to a 27-13 win over the Air Force Academy this past Saturday, recorded a career high 12 tackles and his third interception of the season.

The Campbell graduate led a UH defense that finished the rivalry game with four takeaways and held the nation’s top rushing attack to 80 yards under their season average while allowing a UH-opponent low 13 points.

Manuma is UH’s first player of the week this season and first defensive honoree since the 2021 season. Wide receiver Pofele Ashlock was named Freshman of the Week twice earlier this season.

The Rainbow Warriors, have now won two straight games and will play at Wyoming on Saturday at 9:00 am HST on Spectrum Sports pay-per-view.

In addition to Manuma, this week’s honorees include San Jose State running back Kairee Robinson (offensive), UNLV placekicker Jose Pizano (special teams), and UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (freshman). Maiava played prep football at Kaimuki High School.