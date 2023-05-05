University of Hawaii women’s water polo standout center Bia Mantellato Dias has been named both the Big West Conference Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

The Big West announced its its all-conference awards on Friday as voted by the league coaches, with a total of five University of Hawaii players earning honors.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Mantellato Dias was also named to the all-conference first-team along with attacker Alba Bonamusa Boix.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Bridget Layburn and defender Emma van Rossum were named to the second team, while utility Lot Stertefeld gained honorable mention.

Mantellato Dias is the fourth Rainbow Wahine to earn Big West Player of the Year honors and the third straight from UH to claim the Freshman of the Year award, following Morgan McDowall (2022) and Lucia Gomez de la Puente (2021).

The Sao Paulo, Brazil native scored an impressive 82 goals this season, which was the third most in program history.

UH ended the 2023 season with a 21-6 record and finished second in the Big West Conference Tournament. The ‘Bows were not selected to the NCAA Tournament.