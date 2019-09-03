UH’s Jolie Rasmussen selected as Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week

University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball player Jolie Rasmussen was selected as the Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Already named the Big West Player of the Week on Monday. Rasmussen led Hawai’i to a 3-0 start to the season including a pair of upsets over nationally ranked opponents.

Today’s honor marks as the 10th time Hawai’i has picked up Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week honors. The last one to do it was Nikki Taylor on November 22, 2016.

In three matches, which included upset wins over 13th-ranked Washington and number-21 San Diego, the Encinitas, Calif.-native amassed 57 kills, 17 digs, and 13 total blocks as UH went undefeated in the first week for the first time since 2015. She put down a team-high 19 kills in each game while hitting .347 overall.

In the season opener against San Diego, Rasmussen hit .390 with just three errors in 41 attacks. She added four digs and three blocks (two solo). She then added 19 more kills against St. John’s in UH’s second, come-from-behind five set win. Rasmussed contributed with five blocks (three solo) and three digs in the win over the Red Storm. Then, in the tourney championship match against Washington, Rasmussen was on fired, recording her first double-double as a Rainbow Wahine. She posted 19 kills and 10 digs to go with five blocks and a service ace in four sets.

The Rainbow Wahine host their second of three tournaments this week with the Heineken Rainbow Wahine Invitational. The tourney runs from Thursday, September 5-8 with Army West Point, Sacramento State and Denver all coming to town.