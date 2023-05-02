The NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Subcommittee announced on Tuesday that University of Hawai’i men’s tennis player, Andre Ilagan earned the Big West’s automatic bid into the NCAA Men’s Singles Championship.

The tourney will be hosted at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. From May 22-27, 2023. It is the second-straight season that Ilagan earned the BW’s automatic bid as the league’s highest ranked player. Ilagan becomes the first Rainbow Warrior in program history to earn the prestigious invitation twice. He is one of 12 automatic qualifiers in the tournament and one of just nine players who are not from “Power Five” school.



Ilagan, the most decorated men’s tennis player in UH history, goes into the NCAA tourney with a team-best 16-3 overall singles record. After starting the season at 1-3, Ilagan reeled off 15-straight singles wins, earning him a final regular season ITA ranking of 74. During has UH career, he has been ranked in the ITA poll for 38 total weeks—including the last 36-consecutive weeks dating back to Dec. 8, 2022. Ilagan has a career record of 67-28 in singles; 47-22 in doubles



Ilagan and Andreas Weber are the only Warriors to ever compete in the NCAA Men’s Singles Championships. As a freshman, Weber earned an at-large bid to the tourney in 2007.



Automatic qualification into the Division I singles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible singles players ranked in the ITA Top 125 for eligible/entered singles players. All singles players must have a minimum of 13 started singles matches, with six matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection. All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.