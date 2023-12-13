Former University of Hawai’i middle blocker Amber Igiede has earned AVCA third-team All-America honors for the second-straight season.

Igiede is just the 18th Rainbow Wahine to earn multiple AVCA All-American awards.

In a memorable senior season, Igiede, who was just the third UH player to earn All-Big West First Team honors all four seasons and the third to total 1,000 kills and 500 blocks in her career, racked up 540 total points which included 3.72 kills and 1.09 blocks per set.

The Louisiana native who was voted The Big West Championship’s Most Valuable Player after leading Hawai’i to a fourth consecutive Big West Conference championship which clinched the program’s 30th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

Igiede is on of 31 Rainbow Wahine to ever be selected as an AVCA All-American since 1981.

For a complete list of the AVCA All-Americans, click here.

Earlier this week, Igiede was selected seventh overall in the first round by the Omaha Supernovas of the newly-established Professional Volleyball Federation’s inaugural draft. She is currently weighing-out her options of playing in the PVF or professionally overseas.