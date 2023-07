University of Hawaii pitcher Harry Gustin was selected in the 18th round by the Padres on Day three of the Major League Baseball Draft.

The redshirt sophomore was selected by San Diego with the 551st pick overall.

The First-Team All-Big West selection locked down the Friday-night role for the Rainbow Warriors going 5-3 with a 3.14 ERA and a team-high 79 strikeouts over 77.1 innings.