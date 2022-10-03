For the third time this season, University of Hawaii outside hitter Caylen Alexander has been honored as Big West Conference Freshman of the Week.

The True freshman from Alpharetta, Georgia posted consecutive double-digit kill efforts in two road victories last weekend.

Alexander, who has now won the award in back-to-back weeks and three times in six weeks for the season, totaled 23 combined kills against Cal State Fullerton on Friday and Long Beach State on Saturday. In the sweep of Fullerton, Alexander put down 10 kills while hitting .350 (10-3-20) with a dig. At the Walter Pyramid, she added 13 kills and three more digs in a 3-1 win.

Alexander has appeared in all 12 matches for the Rainbow Wahine so far in 2022, recording 10-plus kills in seven of them.

The Rainbow Wahine, now winners of five straight matches are now 7-5 overall, 4-0 in the Big West tied atop the standings with UC Santa Barbara.

The Rainbows return to action with matches on Friday and Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center against UC Irvine and UC San Diego. Both matches start at 7:00pm and will be televised on Spectrum OC16.