University of Hawai’i wide receiver Pofele Ashlock was selected to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America team.

In his redshirt freshman season, the Texas native led UH with 83 receptions and shared team-high honors with nine touchdowns. He tallied 832 receiving yards ranking third in the Mountain West in receptions per game (6.4) and sixth in receiving yards per game (64.0).

Ashlock is UH’s first FWAA Freshman All-American since Scott Harding in 2011. He is also the fifth Rainbow Warrior freshman to earn FWAA honors joining Harding (2011), Davone Bess (2005), Samson Satele (2003), and Chad Owens (2001).

Ashlock’s sophomore season gets started with UH Spring Training camp starting on January 29.