University of Hawai’i wide receiver Pofele Ashlock was named the Mountain West’s Freshman of the Week.

Playing in the first collegiate game of his career, the redshirt freshman had a breakput performance in Hawaii’s 35-28 loss at Vanderbilt this past Saturday in Nashville.

The Euless, Texas native caught seven passes for a team-high 127 yards and a touchdown. He would total three catches of 20+ yards in the game for an average of 18.1 yards per reception.

The league’s other award winners were San José State wide receiver Nick Nash (offense), San Diego State linebacker Cody Moon (defense), and SDSU kicker/punter Jack Browning (special teams).

The Rainbow Warriors (0-1) will return to the field on Friday at 5pm HST vs. Stanford in UH’s home opener at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.