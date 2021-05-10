UH’s Amber Igiede named Big West Freshman of the Year in beach volleyball

University of Hawaii volleyball standout Amber Igiede was named the Big West Freshman of the year in beach volleyball on Monday.

Igeide is the fifth consecutive member of the Rainbow Wahine to win the award, joining Emily Maglio, Morgan Martin, Lea Monkhouse and Pani Napoleon.

Earlier in the season, Igeide, along with Brooke Van Sickle, was named the Big West Pair of the Week on April 19. Igeide and Van Sickle are members of the indoor volleyball team as well for the UH women.

The Rainbow Wahine went 17-10 in the 2021 season after getting edged in the Big West finals by Cal Poly.