University of Hawaii women’s volleyball standouts Kate Lang and Amber Igiede earned Big West honors for the second week in a row.

Igiede, a middle blocker, was named the Big West Offensive Player of the Week after registering 31 kills in a two-match weekend sweep over USC. In Saturday’s finale, she also recorded her 1,000th career kill.

Lang, was named Setter of the Week after distributing 91 assists over the weekend.

Hawaii, the No. 23 team in the country, hosts the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge this week, beginning with Liberty at 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.