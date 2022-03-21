Thirty-eight of the best collegiate women’s volleyball players were selected to the US Women’s Collegiate National Team on Monday.

Among them were University of Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede and Stanford libero and ‘Iolani alumna Elena Oglivie.

Igiede, a staple on UH’s consecutive conference title teams, was the only player from the Big West Conference to make the team.

Oglivie, meanwhile, has previous experience playing for Team USA. As a senior at ‘Iolani in 2019, she played for the national team in the U18 world championships in Egypt.

The 2022 US Women’s Collegiate National Team will train in the National Team Training Center in Anaheim, Calif. from June 19-25, an opportunity for the players to gain exposure in front of members of the senior national team for future competitions, including but not limited to the 2024 Summer Olympics.