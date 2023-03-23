HONOLULU — The No. 5 University of Hawaii women’s water polo team moved to a perfect 3-0 in the Big West with a hard-earned 9-7 win over No. 9 Long Beach State Thursday night at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. The Rainbow Wahine improved to 15-3 overall with their sixth win in their last seven matches.

UH was powered by Bia Mantellato Dias who scored a team-high four goals. The freshman sensation helped UH build an important early cushion before the ‘Bows held off an LBSU (13-6, 3-1) comeback.

UH spotted the Beach the opening goal of the match, but then reeled off five unanswered goals, including a trio from Mantellato Dias in just over a quarter of action. UH held a 5-1 lead, but LBSU gained some much-needed momentum going into the break with a pair of goals, including one by Sierra May with just 10 ticks left to make it a 5-3 score at halftime.

LBSU continued to hang tough in the second half. UH held an 8-6 lead heading into the final stanza, but the Beach cut the deficit to just 8-7 on Mariah Walker goal with just under six minutes left. However, Alba Bonamusa Boix scorched the net with an insurance goal at the 3:57 mark and UH held LBSU scoreless the rest of the way to seal the win. Bonamusa Boix finished with a pair of goals, as did Jordan Wedderburn . Lot Stertereld also got in the scoring column for the Rainbow Wahine.

It was UH’s second win over LBSU this year as the ‘Bows have now beaten the Beach nine straight times and in 11 of the last 12 meetings.

The Rainbow Wahine will be back in action on Saturday when they host No. 4 Cal. First sprint is 6 p.m. at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.