UH women’s volleyball upset by Utah Valley

Four days after sweeping Texas A&M, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team fell 25-23, 14-25, 25-23, 24-26, 15-12 to Utah Valley on Thursday afternoon.

The Rainbow Wahine drop to 2-2 overall, while the Wolverines win their first game of the season after starting 0-2.

Brooke Van Sickle led Hawaii’s efforts with a double-double of 20 kills and 24 digs, which were both game highs. Setter Mylana Byrd also had a double-double with a game-high 45 assists and 13 digs.

Kristen Bell led Utah Valley with a double-double of 17 kills and 18 digs, while were both team highs.

Hawaii continues play at the Utah Classic with a game against No. 22 San Diego at 8:30 a.m. HST.