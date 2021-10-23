UH women’s volleyball tops Cal State Northridge in four sets

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team topped Cal State Northridge 25-15, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21 win on Saturday afternoon.

After being swept by UC Santa Barbara on Friday, the Rainbow Wahine recovered behind a breakout game from freshman Martyna Leoniak, who had 15 kills, which was good for a game and career high.

Hawaii improves to 12-6 overall and 9-1 in Big West Conference play, while CSUN drops to 4-16 overall and 3-7 in conference games.

The Rainbow Wahine return home for a pair of home matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, starting with UC Davis on Friday at 7 p.m.