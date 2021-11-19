UH women’s volleyball tops Cal State Bakersfield in four sets

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team topped Cal State Bakersfield 26-24, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19 on Friday evening.

The Rainbow Wahine improved to 19-6 overall and 16-1 in Big West Conference play, while the Roadrunners dropped to 17-9 overall and 10-8 in Big West play.

On Friday, the ‘Bows were led by the duo of Amber Igiede and Skyler Williams, who each had a career high in kills. Igiede had 20, while Williams added 15.

For CSUB, Hana Makonova had a team-high 14 kills.

The Rainbow Wahine have a quick turnaround and will travel to San Luis Obispo to face Cal Poly on Saturday night at 6 p.m. HST.